Longboat Island Chapel hopped right into Easter April 1. At sunrise, the Rev. Bill Friederich officiated a special service with music included. Then, at the 10 a.m. service congregants could place flowers in a straw cross for the “Flowering of the Cross” and watch it come alive with vibrant color. After the 10 a.m. service, an egg hunt was held.

John Chalmers and wife Debbie add their flowers to the cross. Courtesy photo