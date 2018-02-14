East Royal Flamingo Drive home sells for $1.5 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sheryl Bartusek, of Sarasota, sold the home at 465 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to Bradley and Juli Camrud, of Atlanta, for $1.5 million. Built in 1973, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 1998.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Leonard and Sally Gehl, of Pittsburgh, sold their Unit 405 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Rodney Nichols and Barbara Nichols, trustees, of Findlay, Ohio, for $1.5 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,650 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,300 in 1996.

Beachplace

Roger Pettingell, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 605 condominium at 1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Errol Soskolne and Patricia Soskolne, trustees, of Ann Arbor, Mich., for $875,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2017.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

James and Sonja Hildre, of Millersville, Md., sold their Unit 525 condominium at 525 Bayport Way to Howard Baker, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $790,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,500 in 1992.

St. Armands Towers North

Gloria Berrios, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 95 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to David Mordan Jr., of Bridgeport, W.Va., for $630,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,000 in 1991.

Islander Club

Matthew Swartz and Robert Swartz, trustees, of Washington, D.C., sold the Unit 66S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Alfonso and Sandra Diasparra, of Tenafly, N.J., for $570,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,000 in 1986.

The Players Club

Mortimer Labes, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 307 condominium at 1485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Tina Wagner, of Terrace Park, Ohio, for $520,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,569 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 1999.