East Manatee Fire Rescue, Seat 3: Tony Barrett

I am a solid candidate for this position because:

I am a solid candidate because I have spent my entire career either in the military or working in emergency service. I have served on various committees and Board of Directors as a volunteer. I have vision and believe that listening is the first step in problem solving.

This experience makes me a qualified candidate:

I started my fire career with Anna Maria Fire Department riding on the tailboard of a fire truck. I have worked in both fire and Emergency Medical Services in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. I know the community. I worked for Manatee County EMS for 10 years, followed by 5 years at West Coast Medical EMS. In the fire service I worked for Myakka Fire and Sarasota County Fire where I retired after 16 years, totaling over 30 years of service. I have also been a Real Estate Broker in a company we started 18 years ago. This has allowed me to work with the National, State and Local Board of Realtors on various committees, Boards and I am now part of the Leadership Team with The Realtor Association of Sarasota Manatee where I will be President in 2024. I am the CEO of a nonprofit corporation called Heroes Welcome Home that we founded in 2012.

These are two big issues that I hope to tackle:

It seems that the biggest item to tackle at the present time is bring Advanced Life Support to the East Manatee Fire Rescue. Advanced Life Support is a great tool when used at the appropriate time with well trained Paramedics. Currently East Manatee does not have an Advanced Life Support Program, but they do provide a great number of services above and beyond other departments in our state. When implementing a major change, I feel it is important to study to program and processes and identify the impact on the community, Firefighters, and the Fire Administration. I think East Manatee Fire Rescue is in going to see the most growth in the county and managing services provided to the community is crucial. The Real Estate Market is slowing, and the economy is unpredictable. Being good stewards of the funds collected from our residents is very important, especially if we see a continued decrease in obtainable housing and tax revenue.

I want to serve because:

I am ready to serve because I enjoy giving back to the community. I think that my past experiences will give me an opportunity to be great Commissioner. I look forward to working with the other commissioners, firefighters, administrators, and the community in making the best choices for the department.

I would like to add:

I am ready to listen and hear the issues with an open mind, expand on the things that are going well and be innovative in problems solving when needed.