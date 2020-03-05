East County weather page photo: March 5

Gordon Silver captured this female eagle enjoying a shady spot under the wings of her mate on Lorraine Road.
Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.
All submissions will be entered for the 2020-21 Weather and Nature photo contest. Contest details to come.
To see past entries, also visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.