East County weather page photo: March 21

Richard Bottorff captured this moment off State Road 70 near Myakka City as a calf stopped before jumping around and having a great time.
Richard Bottorff captured this moment off State Road 70 near Myakka City as a calf stopped before jumping around and having a great time.
Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.
To see past entries, also visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.