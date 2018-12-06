East County weather page photo: Dec. 6

Paddi Juliano captured this rainbow over Bealls on State Road 70.

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.

In addition to your caption information when you submit a photo, please include your choice from our list of nonprofit groups (The Child Protection Center; Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center; Southeastern Guide Dogs; First Step, Mothers & Children Unit; Girls Club; Girls Inc). These votes will help determine which nonprofit group will receive the grand prize — a $2,500 flooring makeover from Manasota Flooring. The submission period for this contest ends Jan. 31, 2019.

To see past entries, also visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.