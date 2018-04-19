 Skip to main content
Neighbors
East County Thursday, Apr. 19, 2018 4 hours ago

East County weather page photo: April 19

Susan DeVictor photographed an osprey collecting nesting material near the East Manatee Bulldogs stadium off Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.
by: Observer Staff Staff

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a nature photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.

To see past entries, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.

