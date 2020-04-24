 Skip to main content
Neighbors
East County Friday, Apr. 24, 2020 52 min ago

East County weather page photo: April 23

Sharon Piotrowski captured this mirror image of a Great Blue Heron in Del Webb in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Observer Staff Staff

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2020-21 Weather and Nature photo contest. Contest details to come.

To see past entries, also visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.

