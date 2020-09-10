East County students can get free meals

All School District of Manatee County students can now receive free breakfast and lunch every day whether they're at school or at home for e-learning.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is bringing back its Free Summer Meals program for students who are 18 years old or younger from Sept. 14 through Dec. 31.

All students attending school five days a week can receive free breakfast and lunch every day while at schools.

Those participating in the hybrid schedule can receive free meals on days they are at school and can take home meals for the three days they're participating in e-learning.

E-learners can get meals for the week through curbside pick-up at any school between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Mondays. Families do not need to register for these meals. The meals will contain frozen and refrigerated items.