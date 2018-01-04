East County sports roundup: 01.04.18

Boys basketball

Lakewood Ranch High defeated Venice High 72-46. Senior Jack Kelley led the way with 15 points, and senior Evan Spiller added 12 points and eight rebounds. Before the game, senior Damien Gordon was honored for scoring 1,000 career points with the school, a feat he accomplished Dec. 23 in an 81-72 win against John Marshall High at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers.

Braden River High defeated Riverview High 56-55. Junior Amari Jones led the Pirates with 15 points.

Girls Soccer

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Port Charlotte High 2-1.