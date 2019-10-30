East County serves up soup with soul

Alice Gest with John Reuss. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Soup with soul

Alice Gest, the lifestyle director of the Stone River Retirement Community, used to make her special homemade chicken noodle soup for sick friends when she lived in Wisconsin, and Stone River resident John Reuss knows why.

“It was pretty delicious,” he said after casting a vote for it during Stone River’s Soup Cook-off and Tasting event Oct. 23.

More than 40 residents sampled nine soups, and Gest’s came out on top.

Students enjoy this doctor's appointment

Students in R. Dan Nolan Middle School’s pre-medical program learned what it takes to be a doctor.

Patrick Demarkarian. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Dr. Patrick Dermarkarian, an orthopedic surgeon at Coastal Orthopedics, told students about education paths to become a doctor during a presentation Oct. 21, and he also shared stories of surgeries.

“You get to give them a glimpse at what their future lives are going to look like,” Dermarkarian said.