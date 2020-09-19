East County seniors say hello again

After months of being required to stay inside Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living due to COVID-19, resident Jeanne Klein was finally able to welcome family members back into her home.

They played cards and other games while catching up after the past five months.

“I was happy to see them, even though we couldn’t hug,” Klein said. “It was fun. I think they’re happy they were able to come.”

On Sept. 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced visitations to nursing homes and assisted living and senior living facilities could resume.

Although there are still restrictions in place, residents are excited to have more freedom to do what they want and go where they want.

“It makes you feel like everything is back to normal, even though it isn’t,” said Sue Seuell, a resident at Cypress Springs.

In many retirement and assisted living facilities, visitors must go straight to the apartment of the person they’re visiting rather than spend time in common areas.

Albert and Evelyn Lerman, Stone River Retirement Community residents, miss having their four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren visit. The last time they were all together was in January for Albert Lerman's 95th birthday.

Bob Schmidt, a resident at Stone River Retirement Community, was able to celebrate his birthday with his family at a restaurant downtown.

Linda Britt-Smith, the activity coordinator at Cypress Springs, was even able to take 10 residents on a bus trip to Fort Myers for Broadway Palms Dinner Theater.

Klein and Seuell look forward to being able to go on more trips.

“I never used to take the bus before, but this taught me I need to go whenever it’s offered,” Seuell said.

Stone River Retirement Community celebrated National Grandparents Day on Sept. 13, but the festivities looked different than in past years.

Rather than the facility being filled with grandchildren and great-grandchildren for Sunday brunch or activities, residents sat together in the lobby after having lunch and enjoyed treats while waiting to see who won prizes for having the most grandchildren, who had the oldest grandchild and more.

Joanne Warmar, a resident at Stone River Retirement Community, shows a photo of her family. She has Five children, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

“We’re used to it, unfortunately, that we can’t have children or grandchildren visit,” said Evelyn Lerman, who has been living at Stone River with her husband, Albert, for nearly three years. “It’s lonely. You want to have them, obviously, and especially mine because they’re so special.”

A table was filled with photos showing generations of the family.

When assisted and senior living facilities in the Lakewood Ranch-area began restricting visitors in March, residents said it was an awful feeling. It was just the beginning.

As time went on, more restrictions were put in place. The residents couldn’t leave the facilities, then they couldn’t be in common areas, and at one point, they weren’t allowed to leave their apartments for weeks at a time due to COVID-19.

Although the residents were required to stay in their apartments, residents at Cypress Springs and Stone River Retirement Community said their facilities handled it well.

“Everybody was happy and upbeat and definitely helped the ‘inmates,’” Seuell said about the staff members. “They did a fantastic job here.”

Some residents picked up new hobbies or finished projects.

Stone River resident Joanne Warmarn taught Bob Schmidt how to play card games. Their favorite game: kings in the corner.

Family photos are on display at Stone River Retirement Community to celebrate National Grandparents Day since children under 18 years old aren't allowed to visit yet.

Lerman finished her fourth book, “My Love Affair with Life,” and sent it to her publisher. The book is her memoir.

When the dining halls opened back up, residents were limited to two at a table, and tables were set 6 feet apart, but they were delighted to be in the same room.

“It was funny because we were hollering because everybody is deaf, so it didn’t really do any good,” Lerman said with a laugh.