East County physical education teachers connect with students through cycling

Connection through cycling

Jeff Wilson and Mark Wojcicki (above), physical education teachers at Freedom Elementary School, biked 13.5 miles through Heritage Harbour April 27, stopping to talk to any students they see on their route.

Three times per week, the teachers run or bike through Freedom Elementary neighborhoods before returning to the school to do their e-learning videos. Families can track the pair on an app to see when they get near their house.

"It's nice to get out and talk to [the students]," Wilson said. "The kids love seeing us."

Safe landing

Three days after Ellie the cockatiel escaped from her home in Greenbrook April 24, she found a landing spot 15 miles away — on the shoulder of Myakka City’s Laurel Schiller.

Ellie, the cockatiel. Courtesy photo.

Schiller and her daughter, Annie Schiller, were working at their nursery, Florida Native Plants Nursery and Landscaping, when Ellie landed. They brought Ellie inside and, within 20 minutes, had identified her owner through social media.

The Putnam family — Alissa, Jim, Drew and Brooklyn Putnam and Caila Winkelman — were thrilled after three days of searching.

“We could not have been more fortunate,” said Alissa Putnam (above with Ellie).