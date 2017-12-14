East County High 5 Moments: 12.20.17

1 — Braden River High girls basketball freshman Cheyenne Stubbs scored 24 points Dec. 14 in the Pirates’ 69-31 win against Venice High.

2 — Lakewood Ranch High girls basketball senior India Searls had 16 points and eight rebounds Dec. 14 in the Mustangs’ 61-19 win against Palmetto High.

3 — Braden River High girls soccer senior Lexi Madrid scored twice Dec. 13 in the Pirates’ 4-0 win against Charlotte High.

4 — Jack O’Connor sank a hole in one Dec. 13, using a 7 iron on the 120-yard seventh hole of the King’s Dunes course at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

5 — Ann Brownfield sank a hole in one Dec. 12, using an 8 iron on the 110-yard fourth hole of the King’s Dunes course at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.