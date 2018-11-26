East County High 5 Moments: 11.29.18

1 — Lakewood Ranch High senior boys basketball forward Joshua Young had 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Mustangs' 79-56 preseason home win against Lenard High on Nov. 23.

2 — Braden River High sophomore girls basketball guard O'Mariah Gordon scored 23 points in the Pirates' 54-46 road win against Booker High on Nov. 20.

3 — Kristen Nash sank a hole-in-one on the No. 4 hole of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Kings Dunes course on Nov. 24. Nash used a pitching wedge on the 105-yard hole.

4 — Tim Roberts, Wayne Halt, Patrick Diffley and George Muslawski (23 under par) won the Men's Golf Association Four-Man Best Ball event at Palm Aire Country Club's Champions course on Nov. 24.

5 — Bill Nugent and Bob Grant (12 under par) won the Men's Golf Association Best Buddy event at Palm Aire Country Club's Champions course on Nov. 23.