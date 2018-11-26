 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 1 day ago

East County High 5 Moments: 11.29.18

Share
East County High 5 Moments: 11.29.18
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Lakewood Ranch High senior boys basketball forward Joshua Young had 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Mustangs' 79-56 preseason home win against Lenard High on Nov. 23. 

2 — Braden River High sophomore girls basketball guard O'Mariah Gordon scored 23 points in the Pirates' 54-46 road win against Booker High on Nov. 20. 

3 — Kristen Nash sank a hole-in-one on the No. 4 hole of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Kings Dunes course on Nov. 24. Nash used a pitching wedge on the 105-yard hole. 

4 — Tim Roberts, Wayne Halt, Patrick Diffley and George Muslawski (23 under par) won the Men's Golf Association Four-Man Best Ball event at Palm Aire Country Club's Champions course on Nov. 24. 

5 — Bill Nugent and Bob Grant (12 under par) won the Men's Golf Association Best Buddy event at Palm Aire Country Club's Champions course on Nov. 23. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement