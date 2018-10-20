 Skip to main content
East County Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 5 hours ago

East County High 5 Moments: 10.25.18

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Braden River High junior running back Brian Battie ran for 116 yards and four touchdowns on five carries in the Pirates' 56-0 road win against Lakewood Ranch High on Oct. 19. 

2 — Lakewood Ranch High junior girls cross country runner Ava Klein finished fourth (20:59.59) out of 89 runners at the Bradenton Runners Club XC Invitational on Oct. 20 at Manatee High. 

3 — Eric Ellinghaus, Kathleen Ellinghaus, Rick Mincher and Sue Mincher (69) won the Women's Golf Association nine-hole "Afternoon Social" event at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club on Oct. 18. 

4 — Carolyn Cohn, Julie Agasi, Ellen Bell and Lynne Haf (126) won the Women's Golf Association 18-hole Better Ball event at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club on Oct. 16. 

5 — Lakewood Ranch High sophomore boys cross country runner Owen Catlett finished sixth (17:55.19) out of 158 runners at the Bradenton Runners Club XC Invitational on Oct. 20 at Manatee High. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

