East County High 5 Moments: 10.25.18

1 — Braden River High junior running back Brian Battie ran for 116 yards and four touchdowns on five carries in the Pirates' 56-0 road win against Lakewood Ranch High on Oct. 19.

2 — Lakewood Ranch High junior girls cross country runner Ava Klein finished fourth (20:59.59) out of 89 runners at the Bradenton Runners Club XC Invitational on Oct. 20 at Manatee High.

3 — Eric Ellinghaus, Kathleen Ellinghaus, Rick Mincher and Sue Mincher (69) won the Women's Golf Association nine-hole "Afternoon Social" event at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club on Oct. 18.

4 — Carolyn Cohn, Julie Agasi, Ellen Bell and Lynne Haf (126) won the Women's Golf Association 18-hole Better Ball event at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club on Oct. 16.

5 — Lakewood Ranch High sophomore boys cross country runner Owen Catlett finished sixth (17:55.19) out of 158 runners at the Bradenton Runners Club XC Invitational on Oct. 20 at Manatee High.