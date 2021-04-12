East County High 5 Moments: 04.15.21

1 — Former Lakewood Ranch High softball player Avery Goelz, a freshman at Florida, went 2-2 with a double, a walk and three RBIs April 4 in the Gators' 17-1 win against Georgia.

2 — Braden River High baseball pitcher Landon Kiefer threw six shutout innings, striking out seven batters, April 7 in the Pirates' 1-0 win against Lakewood Ranch High.

3 — Judy Atkins sank a hole-in-one April 6 on the No. 6 hole on Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Royal Lakes course. Atkins used a pitching wedge on the 91-yard hole.

4 — Jan Hanson sank a hole-in-one April 6 on the No. 4 hole on Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Royal Lakes course. Hanson used a 6-hybrid on the 99-yard hole.

5 — Lakewood Ranch High girls lacrosse sophomore Jaelyn Broske scored six goals April 9 in the Mustangs' 16-3 win against Sarasota High.