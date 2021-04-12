 Skip to main content
East County Wednesday, Apr. 14, 2021 3 hours ago

East County High 5 Moments: 04.15.21

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Former Lakewood Ranch High softball player Avery Goelz, a freshman at Florida, went 2-2 with a double, a walk and three RBIs April 4 in the Gators' 17-1 win against Georgia. 

2 — Braden River High baseball pitcher Landon Kiefer threw six shutout innings, striking out seven batters, April 7 in the Pirates' 1-0 win against Lakewood Ranch High. 

3 — Judy Atkins sank a hole-in-one April 6 on the No. 6 hole on Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Royal Lakes course. Atkins used a pitching wedge on the 91-yard hole. 

4 — Jan Hanson sank a hole-in-one April 6 on the No. 4 hole on Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Royal Lakes course. Hanson used a 6-hybrid on the 99-yard hole. 

5 — Lakewood Ranch High girls lacrosse sophomore Jaelyn Broske scored six goals April 9 in the Mustangs' 16-3 win against Sarasota High. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

