East County High 5 Moments: 01.30.19

1 — Lakewood Ranch High boys soccer senior Alex Thompson scored two goals in the Mustangs' 8-0 home win against Sebring High Jan. 22.

2 — Braden River High girls basketball senior Mela Sharma had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Pirates' 77-12 road win against Palmetto High Jan. 22.

3 — Braden River High senior boys soccer player Nicolas Anderson had a goal and an assist in the Pirates' 3-2 home win against Riverview High Jan. 25.

4 — Barbara Costello (16 over par) won the Nine Hole Women's Golf Association event (low gross scoring) at Palm Aire Country Club's Executive Course Jan. 25.

5 — Terry Fine and Mike Skeff (8 under par) won the Men's Golf Association Best Buddy Two-Man event (best ball scoring) at Palm Aire Country Club's Champions Course Jan. 26.