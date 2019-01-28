 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 4 hours ago

East County High 5 Moments: 01.30.19

Share
East County High 5 Moments: 01.30.19
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Lakewood Ranch High boys soccer senior Alex Thompson scored two goals in the Mustangs' 8-0 home win against Sebring High Jan. 22. 

2 — Braden River High girls basketball senior Mela Sharma had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the Pirates' 77-12 road win against Palmetto High Jan. 22. 

3 — Braden River High senior boys soccer player Nicolas Anderson had a goal and an assist in the Pirates' 3-2 home win against Riverview High Jan. 25. 

4 — Barbara Costello (16 over par) won the Nine Hole Women's Golf Association event (low gross scoring) at Palm Aire Country Club's Executive Course Jan. 25.

5 — Terry Fine and Mike Skeff (8 under par) won the Men's Golf Association Best Buddy Two-Man event (best ball scoring) at Palm Aire Country Club's Champions Course Jan. 26. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement