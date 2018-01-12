East County High 5 Moments: 01.18.18

1 — Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball senior Damien Gordon scored 27 points in the Mustangs’ 94-73 win against Booker High on Jan. 9.

2 — The Out-of-Door Academy girls soccer senior Abby LaGasse scored twice Jan. 10 in the Thunder’s 8-0 win against visiting Imagine School of North Port.

3 — Amy Amberg shot 41 to win the Women’s Golf Association Individual Quota Points event Jan. 9 at Palm Aire Country Club.

4 — Trevor Franko, a senior boys soccer player at Lakewood Ranch High, recorded a goal and an assist Jan. 12 in the Mustangs' 4-1 win against hosting Braden River High.

5 — Braden River High boys soccer senior Parker Grier made eight saves Jan. 9 in the Pirates’ 1-0 win against host Venice.