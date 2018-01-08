East County High 5 Moments: 01.10.17

1 — Braden River High girls basketball freshman O’Mariah Gordon had 20 points, 16 assists and 10 steals Jan. 4 in the Pirates’ 100-14 win against Cardinal Mooney High.

2 — Lakewood Ranch resident Emma Paliotta, 14, was the top female finisher (21:39.70) Jan. 7 at the Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5K on Siesta Beach.

3 — Braden River High boys basketball player Amari Jones scored 15 points Jan. 3 to lead the Pirates in their 56-55 win against Riverview High.

4 — Lakewood Ranch High boys soccer junior Josh Hays had two assists Jan. 5 in the Mustangs’ 2-2 tie against Palmetto High.

5 — The Out-of-Door Academy boys basketball senior Chase Maasdorp scored 26 points Jan. 5 in the Thunder’s 80-48 loss to Braden River High.