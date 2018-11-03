East County football roundup: 11.02.18

Braden River High (8-2) defeated St. Petersburg High (6-4) 49-31. Senior quarterback Bryan Gagg completed 17 of 23 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver/running back Knowledge McDaniel, who is ineligible for the playoffs because of an FHSAA ruling, had eight catches and nine carries for a combined 135 yards and two touchdowns in his final game as a Pirate.

Lakewood Ranch High (0-10) fell 41-6 to DeSoto County High. Senior running back Drake Theriot finished his career with a 19 carry, 109 yard performance. Senior kicker Travis Freeman hit field goals of 42 and 32 yards.

This was the final week of the Florida High School Athletic Association regular season. Though seeding has yet to be determined, Braden River will qualify for the playoffs, and its opponent will be revealed by the FHSAA on Sunday. Lakewood Ranch will not qualify for the postseason.

The Out-of-Door Academy (6-4) lost in the second round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs to Mount Dora Christian Academy (7-3) 21-3. The Thunder's season is now over.