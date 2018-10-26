 Skip to main content
East County Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

East County football roundup: 10.26.18

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Braden River High (7-2) defeated North Port High (3-6) 56-0. Junior wideout Robby Goecker caught two touchdowns from senior quarterback Bryan Gagg. Junior running back Brian Battie finished with 132 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. The Pirates next host St. Petersburg High (6-3) on Nov. 2. 

Lakewood Ranch High (0-9) lost 41-3 to Sarasota High (2-7). Senior running back Drake Theriot finished with 83 rushing yards. A 30-yard field goal from senior Travis Freeman accounted for the Mustangs' points. The Mustangs will finish their season against visiting DeSoto County High (6-3) on Nov. 2. 

The Out-of-Door Academy (6-3) won its Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoff opener against Jupiter Christian (7-2), 27-13. Nolan Lewellen had two interceptions for ODA. Sophomore running back Colin Castro ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns. ODA will next play at Mount Dora Christian Academy (6-3) on Nov. 2. 

