Braden River High (6-2) defeated Lakewood Ranch High (0-8) 56-0. The Pirates next play at North Port High (3-5) on Oct. 26, and the Mustangs will play at Sarasota High (1-7) the same evening.

The Out-of-Door Academy (5-3) lost to St. Petersburg Catholic (4-4) 27-14. The Thunder next play at Jupiter Christian (7-1) on Oct. 26.