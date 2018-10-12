East County football roundup: 10.12.18

Braden River High (5-2) beat Sarasota High (1-6) 51-19.

Lakewood Ranch High (0-7) lost to Palmetto High (5-2) 69-0.

The Pirates and Mustangs will next play each other at Lakewood Ranch High on Oct. 19.

The Out-of-Door Academy (5-2) beat Kennedy Catholic (N.Y; 5-1) 23-0. Senior Thunder running back Colin Castro had 26 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown, and the ODA defense forced four Kennedy turnovers. The Thunder will next play at St. Petersburg Catholic (3-4) on Oct. 19.