East County football roundup: 10.11.19

Braden River High (4-4) defeated Southeast High (3-3) 41-36. Sophomore quarterback Shawqi Itraish threw for three touchdowns. The Pirates led 34-7 at halftime.

Lakewood Ranch High (4-2) fell 49-6 to Venice High (4-3). Senior wideout Michael Cucci had eight catches for 120 yards and senior running back Isaiah Harrison had 23 carries for 103 yards. The Mustangs turned the ball over four times.

The Out-of-Door Academy (6-2) defeated Carrollwood Day School (0-7) 39-7.