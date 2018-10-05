 Skip to main content
East County Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 1 hour ago

East County football roundup: 10.05.18

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Braden River High (4-2) beat visiting Booker High (2-4) 38-20. The score was 31-0 before the Tornadoes closed the gap late. Senior wide receiver/running back Knowledge McDaniel had 68 total yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Brian Battie added 72 yards and a touchdown. The Pirates will next host Sarasota High (1-5) on Oct. 12. 

The Out-of-Door Academy (4-2) lost 8-3 to host Shorecrest Prep (4-1). The Thunder next host Kennedy Catholic (Somers, N.Y; 4-0) on Oct. 12. 

Lakewood Ranch High (0-6) had a bye this week. The Mustangs will host Palmetto High (4-2) on Oct. 12.

 

 

 

