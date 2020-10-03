 Skip to main content
East County Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 6 hours ago

East County football roundup: 10.02.20

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Out-of-Door Academy (0-1) lost 43-42 to The Canterbury School (4-0) on the road. 

Braden River High (1-2) defeated Palmetto High (2-1) 34-20 at home. Running back Lavontae Youmans had four touchdowns and quarterback Shawqi Itraish had a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Lipker. 

Lakewood Ranch High (2-1) fell 41-17 to Manatee High (2-0) at home. Quarterback Cameron Madison threw two touchdown passes, one to wideout Jaleel Duncan and one to wideout Dustin Mathis. 

 

