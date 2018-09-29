 Skip to main content
East County Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 9 hours ago

East County football roundup: 09.28.18

East County football roundup: 09.28.18
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Braden River High (3-2) lost 24-21 to Venice High (4-1).  The Pirates next host Booker High (2-3) on Oct. 5. 

The Out-of-Door Academy (4-1) fell 31-6 to Saint Stephen's Episcopal (4-1). Senior ODA wideout Filip Svoboda had seven catches for 108 yards and kicked a 27-yard field goal. The Thunder next play Shorecrest Prep (3-1) on the road on Oct. 5. 

Lakewood Ranch High (0-6) lost 34-6 to North Port High (2-3). Senior quarterback Cooper Corley had the team's lone touchdown, a 3-yard run, and senior running back Drake Theriot had 29 carries for 120 yards. The Mustangs have a bye next week before hosting Palmetto High (4-2) on Oct. 12.

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

