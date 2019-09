Lakewood Ranch High (3-1) lost 58-0 to Manatee High (2-3). The Mustangs had less than 150 yards of offense on the night, and threw four total interceptions.

Braden River High (2-4) lost 27-3 to Palmetto High (6-0). Pirates quarterback Shawqi Itraish threw for 217 yards. The game was tied at three at halftime before Braden River allowed 24 second-half points.

The Out-of-Door Academy (5-1) lost 48-7 to Saint Stephen's Episcopal (5-1).