Lakewood Ranch High (0-5) fell 36-7 on the road to Springstead High (3-2). The Mustangs will next play at North Port High (1-4) on Sept. 28.

Both Braden River High (3-1) and The Out-of-Door Academy (4-0) had byes this week. The Pirates return to action on Sept. 28 against rival host Venice High (3-1), while that same night the Thunder will host rival Saint Stephen's Episcopal (3-1).