Lakewood Ranch High (3-0) was idle this week. The Mustangs will play Manatee High (1-3) on Sept. 27.

Braden River High (2-3) lost 38-20 to Lakewood High (5-0) on the road. The Pirates will play at Palmetto High (5-0) on Sept. 27.

The Out-of-Door Academy (5-0) defeated Indian Rocks Christian (1-3) 34-0 at home. The Thunder will play at Saint Stephen's Episcopal (4-1) on Sept. 27.