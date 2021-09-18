East County football roundup: 09.17.21

Braden River High moves to 2-0 while Lakewood Ranch High stumbles at home
- Braden River High (2-0) defeated Southeast High (1-2) 38-14 at home. The Pirates trailed 14-10 at halftime but made adjustments in the second half. Sophomore running back Trayvon Pinder had three rushing touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Nick Trier had two through the air, one to junior Craivontae Koonce and one to senior Bryan Kearse. Braden River will next host Bishop Moore High (0-3) 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
- Lakewood Ranch High (1-3) lost 37-10 to Gulf Coast High (1-1) at home. The Mustangs will next host West Boca Raton High (1-3) at 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
- The Out-of-Door Academy (0-2) was scheduled to play Canterbury High (1-0), but the game was postponed because of a lack of healthy Thunder players. The Thunder will next host Faith Christian (2-0) at 7 p.m. Sept. 24.
