East County football roundup: 08.31.18

Braden River High bounced back from its season-opening loss last week to defeat host Clearwater High 42-35. The Pirates (1-1) were led by senior running back Brian Battie, whose night included a juggling 48-yard touchdown catch to tie the game at 21. Braden River had three touchdowns in both the second and fourth quarters, and zero points in the first and third. The Pirates will next host Manatee High (1-1) on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Bayshore Christian 41-8 in the Thunder's (2-0) home opener, in a game that was 41-0 at halftime. Junior running backs Jarred Flahive and Colin Castro each had two touchdown runs, and sophomore Nolan Lewellen added an interception. The Thunder will next play Santa Fe Catholic in Lakeland on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch High didn't see the same success as the area's other schools, falling to 0-2 after a 19-3 loss to Bayshore High. Senior running back Drake Theriot amassed 127 yards on 30 carries in the loss. The Mustangs entered the Bruins' red zone three times, but failed to reach the end zone. Senior Travis Freeman's 33-yard field goal accounted for Lakewood Ranch's only points. The Mustangs will next travel to Southeast High on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.