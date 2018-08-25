East County football roundup: 08.25.18

Lakewood Ranch High lost 21-14 to visiting Ida Baker High. The game was delayed approximately an hour because of lightning.

Braden River High lost 27-22 to host Trinity Christian Academy. The Pirates went up 14-0 in the second quarter before allowing the Sharks to come back. Senior quarterback Brian Gagg threw a touchdown to senior wideout Clyde Townsend and junior running back Brian Battie had a goal-line touchdown in the loss.

The Out-of-Door Academy's game against host Canterbury High was postponed because of the weather. The game will now be played Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.