News
East County Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 3 hours ago

East County election results

A list of the final votes for elections affecting the Lakewood Ranch area
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Congress, District 16 (Manatee County numbers only)

Rep. Vern Buchanan 126,322  59.81%

Dem. Margaret Good 84,887  40.19%

 

State Attorney, 12th Judicial Court (Manatee County numbers only)

Rep. Ed Brodsky 124,206  59.61%

Dem. Betsy Young 84,158  40.39

 

State Senator, District 21 (Manatee County numbers only)

Rep. Jim Boyd 128,614  61.78%

Dem. Anthony Eldon 59,583  38.22% 

 

State Representative, District 73 (Manatee County numbers only)

Rep. Tommy Gregory 77,229 64.34%

Dem David Fairey 42,799  35.66%

 

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections

Rep. Mike Bennett 136,656  65.65%

Dem. Charles Williams, Jr. 71,516  34.35%

 

County Commission

District 7

Rep. George Kruse 157,382  93.30%

Write-in 11,301  6.70%

 

District 5

Rep. Vanessa Baugh 45,529 87.82

Write-in 6,314  12.18%

 

District 1

Rep. James Satcher 35,452  65.60%

Dem. Dominique Brown 18,593  34.40%

 

County Judge, Group 4

Melissa Gould 113,511  60.97%

Kristy Zinna 72,676  39.03%

 

School Board, District 3

Mary Foreman  110,746  58.80%

Dave Minor  77,593  41.20%

 

Manatee County Mosquito Control District, Group 2

Michael Daugherty 106,884  61.49%

Rodney Quinn  66,944  38.51%

 

Manatee County Referendum

Water Quality Protection, Fish and Wildlife Habitat Preservation, and Park Ad Valorem Tax and Bonds

For Bonds  139,717  71.27%

Against Bonds  56,323  28.73%

 

Lakewood Ranch CDD, Seat 6

Sandra Keenan 424  76.40%

Clarissa Moore 131  23.60%

 

Tara CDD, Seat 2

 

Richard Lurk  452  44.84%

Peyton Phillips 556  55.16%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

