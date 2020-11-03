A list of the final votes for elections affecting the Lakewood Ranch area
Congress, District 16 (Manatee County numbers only)
Rep. Vern Buchanan 126,322 59.81%
Dem. Margaret Good 84,887 40.19%
State Attorney, 12th Judicial Court (Manatee County numbers only)
Rep. Ed Brodsky 124,206 59.61%
Dem. Betsy Young 84,158 40.39
State Senator, District 21 (Manatee County numbers only)
Rep. Jim Boyd 128,614 61.78%
Dem. Anthony Eldon 59,583 38.22%
State Representative, District 73 (Manatee County numbers only)
Rep. Tommy Gregory 77,229 64.34%
Dem David Fairey 42,799 35.66%
Manatee County Supervisor of Elections
Rep. Mike Bennett 136,656 65.65%
Dem. Charles Williams, Jr. 71,516 34.35%
County Commission
District 7
Rep. George Kruse 157,382 93.30%
Write-in 11,301 6.70%
District 5
Rep. Vanessa Baugh 45,529 87.82
Write-in 6,314 12.18%
District 1
Rep. James Satcher 35,452 65.60%
Dem. Dominique Brown 18,593 34.40%
County Judge, Group 4
Melissa Gould 113,511 60.97%
Kristy Zinna 72,676 39.03%
School Board, District 3
Mary Foreman 110,746 58.80%
Dave Minor 77,593 41.20%
Manatee County Mosquito Control District, Group 2
Michael Daugherty 106,884 61.49%
Rodney Quinn 66,944 38.51%
Manatee County Referendum
Water Quality Protection, Fish and Wildlife Habitat Preservation, and Park Ad Valorem Tax and Bonds
For Bonds 139,717 71.27%
Against Bonds 56,323 28.73%
Lakewood Ranch CDD, Seat 6
Sandra Keenan 424 76.40%
Clarissa Moore 131 23.60%
Tara CDD, Seat 2
Richard Lurk 452 44.84%
Peyton Phillips 556 55.16%