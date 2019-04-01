East County Athlete of the Week: Zac Graham

Zac Graham is a senior corner infielder on the Braden River High baseball team. Graham went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs March 27 in the Pirates' 9-2 road win against St. Petersburg High.

When did you start playing baseball?

When I was 3. My family got me into it early. My dad (T.J. Graham) and I would throw the ball around. It just became a part of me.

What is the appeal to you?

Having fun with my teammates. We have a good group of guys here. It is fun being around them.

What is your best skill?

Hitting. I lean toward the power side of things. I was more of a contact hitter when I was younger. As I have grown and developed, power has come with it.

What is your favorite memory?

I played 12U baseball with the Florida Rebels. We had a Suncoast Baseball tournament at Twin Lakes Park, and I hit a walk-off grand slam to send us into the finals.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Not making the team last year. I played on junior varsity as a freshman and sophomore, and did not play at all last year. It made me push myself harder to succeed. My grandfather (Tom Graham) died last year, so I am playing for him this season. I am just grateful to have this opportunity to play for him.

What are your goals for the season?

For our team, we want to win our district. Then, hopefully do the same at regionals.

What is your favorite food?

Macaroni and cheese.

What is your favorite subject?

Math. I was always good at it, and now I have started to like it.

What is your favorite show?

"That '70s Show."

What is your dream vacation?

Going to the Bahamas. It looks beautiful. I have friends who went and said I should check it out.

What superpower would you pick?

The ability to fly. I could travel so much faster.

What is the best advice you have received?

If anyone brings you down, get back up. And push yourself harder. Keep moving forward.

Finish this sentence: "Zac Graham is ... "

... A nice, humble, kind player.