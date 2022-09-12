East County Athlete of the Week: Trayvon Pinder

Trayvon Pinder is a junior running back on the Braden River High football team. Pinder had 197 rushing yards and three touchdowns Sept. 9 in the Pirates' 33-14 win over Lakewood Ranch High.

When did you start playing football?

I started when I was 8 years old. I saw some of my older cousins playing it together and wanted to play it myself. Football runs in my family and usually people start when they are even younger, like 5 years old, but I was late.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the challenge it gives me and I like how physical it gets. I honestly don't know what I would be doing if I was not playing football. I just love the sport.

What is your best skill?

My determination. I fight to gain every yard I can. I don't ever give up on a play. My vision is strong as well.

What have you been working to improve?

My explosiveness. There have been a few times running the ball when I felt like if I was faster I could have made a bigger play, so I'm trying to get my speed up. I am also trying to be more versatile.

What are your goals for this season?

I don't have specific numbers but I want to improve my stats from last year (1,190 yards on 208 carries and 13 touchdowns) and get noticed by colleges. I want to play at the next level, so junior year is a big year for me. I want to lift that (collegiate) financial burden off my family.

What is your favorite food?

I love a shepherd's pie. Either a nice one or a cheaper version of one, like a KFC Famous Bowl.

What is your favorite TV show or movie?

My favorite show is "Beyblade," which is an anime, and my favorite movie is "Fat Albert." It's a movie about determination and about family, which I like. I'm a big family guy.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to read people's minds. That way you could determine how to act around them, based on what they think of you.

What is the best advice you have received?

Coach (Curt) Bradley tells us that all we got is all we need. Last year, after injuries and people leaving, I was the only back left. The team needed someone to step up and I did. I feel like anybody could do that if they expect to do it. It's that 'next man up' mentality.

Finish this sentence: "Trayvon Pinder is … "

Determined.