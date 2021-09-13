East County Athlete of the Week: Parker Severs

Parker Severs is a freshman boys golfer at Lakewood Ranch High. Severs shot a two-under-par 69 to take medalist honors at the Riverview Ram Boys Golf Invitational, held Sept. 11 at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Sarasota.

When did you start playing golf?

I started playing golf seriously five years ago. I played golf, soccer and football before that, but five years ago I decided to focus on golf only. I was having more fun with it and I didn't have to run much.

What is the appeal to you?

I love that it is just you out there. You control what you do. You don't have to depend on anyone else. You just play your own game.

What is your best skill?

Recently my putting has been good. I have struggled a bit with my wedges and my putting has saved it.

What is your favorite course in the area?

Cypress Links is my home course (at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club). It's the one I play the most and it's probably my favorite as well. I seem to play my best there.

What is your favorite golf memory?

At the Riverview Invitational I sank a 40-foot putt on the last hole. That was a great way to end my tournament and get a win. It was a cool moment.

What are your goals for the season?

We just want to make the state tournament and do as well as we can there.

What is your favorite food?

It's either pasta or tacos. I'll go with pasta. I like pretty much every type of pasta.

What is your favorite TV show?

I don't watch a lot of TV. I watch 'Shark Tank' sometimes and I like that. I watch that and (PGA Tour) golf.

What is your favorite school subject?

I like math. It's something I have always been good at doing. It comes easy to me.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would pick teleportation so I could get to places faster.

What are your hobbies?

I go fishing with my family a lot, especially during the summer.

What is the best advice you have received?

Golf is all about the short game, how you get up and down. That can save you even if you don't hit other shots well.

Finish this sentence: "Parker Severs is … "

… Hard-working.