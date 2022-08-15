East County Athlete of the Week: Olivia Sharkoski

Lakewood Ranch's Olivia Sharkoski is a girls hockey player with the Florida Alliance organization. Sharkoski, an academic junior who is enrolled in the Florida Virtual School, was named the Fastest Skater at a Liberty University development camp for U18 girls players in July and helped her team reach the 2022 USA Hockey Girls National Championships in West Chester, Pennsylvania, in April.

When did you start playing hockey?

When I was 10 years old. I first heard about the sport through some family members who played, then I started attending professional games. That experience made me want to try it myself and I loved it from the start.

What is the appeal to you?

When I go to the rink, it acts as an escape for me. I don't have any worries or stress. I can just play. I also love my teammates. They are like family to me. There's a stigma around hockey, that girls aren't supposed to play or if they do, they don't get recognized. I want to play a part in changing that.

What is your best skill?

I would say my skating ability. Whenever I hit the ice I always make sure to do my edge work (standing on the edge of the skate instead of the flat bottom to increase speed and turning ability). The work has paid off and I feel like my speed has become a big advantage for me.

What have you been working to improve?

My strength. In my age group there are a number of girls who are stronger than me. Ideally I would like to be at the average level or a little above average to make the most of my junior season.

What is your favorite memory?

I scored a game-winning goal for my U16 Florida Alliance team at the 2022 USA Hockey National Championships during the group-play round. There were three seconds left in the game. Everyone went crazy. It was a cool moment.

What are your next goals?

I would like to become a captain or assistant captain for my team. I want to be a leader. I'm also going to continue talking with colleges to see if I find one that is a good fit. I would like to play for an NCAA school, but maybe a smaller one, and one with good medical programs. I think that is the field I want to enter.

What is your favorite food?

I like chicken nuggets a lot. It's probably those.

What is your favorite TV show?

I love to watch the new season of 'Survivor' every fall. It's always good.

What are your hobbies?

I am getting into working out a lot. Besides that and watching some TV, my life is mostly hockey. I practice four times a week at different venues across the state because I'm traveling with my team. At the end of each season we practice even more often than that. It gets tiring sometimes but I do it because I am committed to being the best player I can be.

What is the best advice you have received?

Stay consistent in your work and your effort. If you do that, you will get better, whatever you are focused on improving. It works.

Finish this sentence: "Olivia Sharkoski is …"

Determined. My goal is to play for an NCAA school and I will not stop until I achieve that.