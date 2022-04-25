East County Athlete of the Week: Nick Trier

Nick Trier is a sophomore quarterback on the Braden River High football team. The 6-foot-3 Trier, who threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns in two games in 2021 before missing the rest of the season with a leg injury, received his first NCAA Division I offer from Alabama-Birmingham on April 9. Braden River started its spring football practice sessions April 25 and will play its spring game at 7 p.m. May 20 at home against Pinellas Park High.

When did you start playing football?

I started playing football at 3 years old. My dad (Steve Trier) played football for IUPUI (Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis). He wanted me to try it young and it turns out that I loved it.

What is the appeal to you?

For me, it's all about competing. It comes down to who puts in the most work and who really wants it more. That drives me. I try to get better every single day.

What is your best skill?

My best skill is my accuracy. I feel like I can put the ball all over the field, wherever I want to put it. It is something I have worked at improving over the years.

What have you been working on this offseason?

I have been working on the mental side of my game. If I make a mistake I have to move on to the next play. It's something I struggled with a bit last season. I have to be a better leader and a better teammate. As a quarterback, it's 50% of the game and you have to make completions but you have to be a team leader, too.

What is your favorite memory?

In last year's spring game against Weeki Wachee High I threw my first varsity touchdown to (senior wide receiver) Bryan Kearse. That was a big moment for me. I actually threw my last touchdown of last season to Bryan, too. I'm going to miss throwing to him.

What was your reaction to the UAB offer?

I was shocked, honestly. It was a 'wow' moment, like all of my hard work was paying off and my dreams were coming true. It's still crazy to me. UAB is a great school and definitely somewhere I could see myself playing someday.

What is your favorite food?

Spaghetti. That's the Italian side of me. Any type of spaghetti is great. I love it all.

What is your favorite TV show?

"The Office" is definitely a favorite. It's still funny.

What are your hobbies?

I usually just hang out with my friends and play video games. I have been playing a lot of NCAA Football 14.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to be able to fly. It would be cool to go wherever I wanted but also to feel what flying feels like.

What is the best advice you have received?

Make every play count. That is something that Coach (Curt) Bradley's dad (former Major League Baseball player Phil Bradley) told me as a freshman. You never know what can happen so don't take any plays for granted.

Finish this sentence: "Nick Trier is …"

Super competitive but also super goofy.