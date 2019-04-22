East County Athlete of the Week: Nick Romagnola

Nick Romagnola is a junior pitcher/first baseman on The Out-of-Door Academy baseball team. As of April 22, Romagnola, who has committed to University of South Florida, holds a 7-1 record. He threw five innings, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts, April 18 during the Thunder's 13-1 road win against Bradenton Christian.

When did you start playing baseball?

I started in T-ball when I was 3 years old. I played a lot of sports when I was young, but baseball is the one where I fell in love and stuck with it.

What is the appeal to you?

I just have that passion for it. It keeps me going. I have so many people around me that support me. I hope to make it big one day. That is the goal.

What is your best pitch?

My fastball. I like to go at hitters and challenge them. When it's an 0-2 count, I make them chase it (out of the strike zone).

What is your favorite memory?

When I was 12, I got to play a tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y. There were 104 teams there. My team finished third. It was the first time I realized there are a lot of other teams and players out there who are competing with me. It was an eye-opener.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Not getting ahead of myself after a good start. Realizing I can do better. I try to stay away from stats because those do not tell you how you are going to do the next time you pitch.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Work harder every practice. We are sitting good as the No. 1 seed in our district. (The Thunder are 16-3 as of April 22.) We need to make sure we do not take any games for granted. We have to keep it rolling.

What is your favorite food?

Spaghetti. I love a classic red sauce with meatballs. That is big in my family.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to Vail, Colo., to go skiing. On the opposite side, I want to go to the Bahamas and hang at the beaches there.

Which superpower would you pick?

Flying. I like getting an adrenaline rush and that would be a huge one. Getting that view of everything would be great, too.

What is the best advice you have received?

Work harder than the next person. Do not be satisfied with where you are, get better.

Finish this sentence: "Nick Romagnola is ... "

... Relentless. That is a big thing here at ODA. We all have bracelets that say 'Relentless' on them. That is what helps us thrive.