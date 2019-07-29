East County Athlete of the Week: Michael Cucci

Michael Cucci is a rising senior wide receiver on the Lakewood Ranch High football team. Lakewood Ranch coaches point to the 6-foot-1 Cucci as a team leader and a player who is poised for a big season in Rashad West's spread offense. He had a 25-yard touchdown catch in the Mustangs' 35-30 spring game win against Lecanto High on May 16.

When did you start playing football?

When I was 5. My family was involved with PAL (Police Athletic League) Manatee County football, the Raiders, and I played with them. Then I came to Lakewood Ranch High. Now I'm here.

What is the appeal to you?

The organization of it. Getting along with so many people. The entire vibe football brings with it, I love it.

What is your best skill?

Probably my route running. I, personally, think I am a great route runner and great at cuts.

What is your favorite memory?

Dylan Bennett — he's a safety here (a rising senior) — against DeSoto County High last season, he laid a huge hit on one of their kids. Our whole sideline went crazy. It was cool to see. It was a great moment.

What is your biggest challenge?

Fighting through injuries. Not being distraught whenever you get an injury. I have had dislocated shoulders and a concussion. Don't think, 'Oh, I am never going to play again.' You have to fight up to the point where you can play again.

What are your goals for the season?

I want to score a touchdown — in the regular season this time. I'm looking forward to that. I also want to win some games as a team. You always want to win.

What is your favorite food?

Spaghetti. My family is Italian. I love spaghetti. Meatballs, gravy, maybe a little pork in there with some sausage.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Australia. I love kangaroos, they are my favorite animal.

Which superpower would you pick?

Shapeshifting. I could be whatever I wanted to be.

What is the best advice you have received?

Never, ever give up.

Finish this sentence: "Michael Cucci is ... "

... A beast.