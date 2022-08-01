East County Athlete of the Week: Mateu Dalmau

Mateu Dalmau is a Lakewood Ranch-based baseball player who will be a freshman at Cardinal Mooney High this fall. Dalmau threw a perfect game July 25 in the Florida Burn Tampa National travel team's 8-0 win over the Mid Atlantic Show at the 2022 Perfect Game 14U National Championships, held July 20-27 in Hoover, Alabama.

When did you start playing baseball?

I started playing baseball at 5 years old. I have two older cousins (Enrique Santa Maria and Alex Santa Maria) who were playing it. They would keep telling me to try it. I was playing soccer at the time and I was athletic, so I thought I might be good at it. It was a good decision to try it.

What is the appeal to you?

I would say just being out on the field. It is like an escape to me. When you’re out there, there’s nothing you need to worry about except having fun. You're playing a kid’s game.

What is your best skill?

I would say my best skill is pitching. I started pitching around 7 years old. I am left-handed so pitching was always something I could see myself trying. It was not until I was 10 that I realized I was a pretty good pitcher.

What is your best pitch?

My changeup is my best pitch for sure. It dives away from right-handed hitters. I utilize it to get outs when I need them most.

What have you been working to improve?

Honestly, I have just been trying to get bigger and stronger for my freshman high school season. I will be playing for Cardinal Mooney and I want to make sure I am ready right away.

What is your favorite memory?

Throwing a perfect game is up there, but besides that, it is when I was 10 and I played in the USSSA All-America Games at the organization's Space Coast Complex in Viera. I started the championship game and threw five shutout innings and got the game's MVP.

What are your goals for next season?

I want to have a sub-1.50 ERA and get up to 85 or 86 MPH on my fastball by the end of my freshman season.

What is your favorite food?

I would say steak. I get it cooked medium rare.

What is your favorite movie?

I would say the "Pitch Perfect" movies are my favorites. I'm close with my cousins and we watched those movies together all the time, so a lot of my best memories involve them.

What is your favorite subject?

Math, for sure. I’m good with numbers. It comes easier to me than writing essays. It is more fun, too.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to control time. I'd learn from my mistakes but also go back and fix them.

What is the best advice you have received?

Trust your work ethic and what you do off the field. It will translate to games. Have confidence in yourself.

Finish this sentence: "Mateu Dalmau is …"

Outgoing. I like to talk and meet new people.