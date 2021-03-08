East County Athlete of the Week: Marissa Smith

Marissa Smith is a girls track and field sophomore at Braden River High. Smith won the 400-meter dash (1:00.96) at the 2021 Manatee Invitational Feb. 19 at Manatee High and finished second in the same event (1:00.17) March 2 at the 2021 Palmetto Invitational at Palmetto High.

When did you start running competitively?

I started doing track and field last year. I always knew that I had speed and that I should use it. I had to wait until high school because middle schools around here don't offer it. I only knew that I wanted to be a sprinter.

What is the appeal to you?

I find it relaxing. Being good at it helps make it fun, too. I don't enjoy going on 5-mile runs and all that, though.

What is your best event?

It's funny, the 400-meter run is my best event but I don't enjoy it at all. I always feel terrible afterward. It tires me out so much. I think you could ask every 400 runner if they liked it and none would say yes. I do like the 200-meter run. That might be my favorite to run.

What is your favorite memory?

I can't choose just one. All the memories we make here as a team are my favorites. We have good times together.

What are your goals for this season?

I want to break 57 seconds in the 400. That's a big one for me.

What is your favorite food?

I love donuts. I like cinnamon sugar or glazed. All types of donuts are good, though.

What is your favorite movie?

The 'Divergent' series is my favorite movie series of all time. Also, 'Starstruck,' the Disney Channel movie, is one of my favorites from when I was younger.

What are your hobbies?

I have a big interest in shoes. I'm always looking at what shoes I should buy next. I probably have around 20 pairs. I like Nike shoes the best.

Which superpower would you pick?

I want to teleport. I'm a lazy person. Teleportation would get me where I need to go when I need to be there.

What is the best advice you have received?

Focus on your future. I think a lot of people don't realize how fast the future is coming to them.

Finish this sentence: "Marissa Smith is … "

… Loud. I like to voice my opinion, good or bad. Everything I do is bold.