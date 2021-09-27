East County Athlete of the Week: Kevin Everhart

Kevin Everhart is a junior running back on the Lakewood Ranch High football team. Everhart ran for six touchdowns Sept. 24 in the Mustangs' 59-12 home win against West Boca Raton.

When did you start playing football?

I started playing in kindergarten. I was with my family while everyone was watching football and they told me I should play because I was a tough kid. I never cried as a kid. It's weird. I started playing and I loved it right away.

What is the appeal to you?

I love hitting people. Playing football is the one time you can do that legally. Even though I'm a running back now I still try to run over people when I can.

What is your best skill?

My best skill is my vision. I have good eyes. I can see holes and gaps as soon as they open.

What are you working to improve?

I'm always working on everything. You can always get better. I'm working on my (juke) moves, seeing holes, running over people. Everything I need to do as a running back.

What is your favorite memory?

In 2018 I was playing for the East Manatee Bulldogs travel team. We played at an event in Disney World. That was my favorite football experience, just being there with my teammates and having fun.

What are your goals for the season?

As a team we want to go 1-0 each week. That's all we care about doing here.

What is your favorite food?

It has to be shrimp Alfredo.

What is your favorite TV show or movie?

I have to say my favorite TV show is 'Phineas and Ferb.' My favorite movies are the 'Transformers' movies.

What is your favorite subject?

I like science a lot. I like learning new things during labs. It's interesting to find out how the world works.

What is the best advice you have received?

Get over your mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes. Even Tom Brady throws interceptions sometimes and he's the greatest quarterback ever. So if you make a mistake, learn from it and keep going.

Finish this sentence: "Kevin Everhart is … "

… Fun. I like to always be doing stuff. I don't like to stay in my house unless I'm playing a game (with friends) or something. I like interacting with other people.