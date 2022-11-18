East County Athlete of the Week: Julia Magno

Julia Magno is a senior on the Lakewood Ranch High girls soccer team. Magno had two goals and two assists Nov. 17 in the Mustangs' 8-0 road win over The Out-of-Door Academy.

When did you start playing soccer?

I have played soccer as long as I can remember, 3 or 4. I was born in Sao Paolo, Brazil, so I grew up around it and watched it all the time. (Magno moved to Lakewood Ranch in 2015.)

What is the appeal to you?

I feel free when I play, with no worries. Being on the soccer field feels like home to me.

What is your best skill?

Timing. I am good at knowing when I should take a touch or a shot or a pass. I have enough skills to know that I'm going to have a good touch most of the time, so it comes down to timing.

What have you been working to improve?

I want to be more physical. In the past I have been scared to go for tackles or to try to win 50/50 balls, but I am overcoming that this season.

What is your favorite memory?

In 2021 I played for the West Florida Flames club team. We had our final tournament of the season in California and in our last game we were tied 2-2. I stole the ball from their defense late and scored a goal for the win. It was exciting in front of the crowd and all our parents.

What are your goals for the season?

We want to win our district tournament. We have lost in the finals three years in a row. We want to change that this year and get home-field advantage in the regional tournament.

What is your favorite food?

Basically anything my grandmother (Vera Magno) makes is my favorite food. It's all good.

What are your hobbies?

I volunteer coach at Premier Sports Campus when it holds soccer camps there. I used to play there a lot so I like going back and helping out.

What is your favorite subject?

I like English class. It can be overwhelming, but I am proud that I can do it (after being born in Brazil).

What is the best advice you have received?

Play with your heart. When you're on the field, you can tell some players don't want to be there. Playing with your heart and giving your all shows that you're in it for your team.

Finish this sentence: "Julia Magno is …"

Brazilian. I always make sure I feel connected to where I'm from.