East County Athlete of the Week: Jonathan Leatt

Jonathan Leatt is a freshman on the Lakewood Ranch High boys track and field team. Leatt finished first in the 1,600-meter run (4:52.23) and third in the 800-meter run (2:11.10) at the 2022 Palmetto Meet, held March 23 at Palmetto High.

When did you start running?

I started running when I was in third grade. My dad (Mark Leatt) would run with me. That is how I would practice. I started doing it to stay in shape for soccer, which I still play. But I like running on its own now as well.

What is the appeal to you?

I like trying to improve my time every run. Watching yourself get better is fun. I also like the team aspect of it, cheering on the other runners in their races.

What is your favorite event to run?

I love the 1,600-meter run the most. It's a good distance and it is probably my best run as well. The 800-meter run is too fast and the 3,200-meter run is pretty long.

What is your biggest strength as a runner?

I think my pacing is good. A lot of people go out real fast at the start. I usually take over a lot of people toward the end. That pacing is something I learned from doing cross country in the fall.

What is your favorite memory?

I don't know if I have one specific memory. I always enjoy going on 'recovery runs' (low-intensity training runs after a hard run) with my teammates. That is always fun, as is going on runs in different places and getting to explore the area.

What are your goals for this season?

I want to improve all my times into the 30s. Like, my 1,600 meter personal record is approximately 4:45. I want to get that around 4:30 or so.

What is your favorite food?

It is probably a bacon cheeseburger. I get mine cooked well done.

What are your hobbies?

I like to fish and I like to play soccer. When I fish, I'll either go in Lakewood Ranch Country Club or I'll go kayak fishing on the bay with my dad.

What is your favorite subject?

I like engineering a lot. I like thinking of solutions for problems and designing them.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to be able to fly. It would be nice to go wherever I wanted. Plus, it would just be fun to fly around the world.

What is the best advice you have received?

Run your race, not anyone else's. That applies to life, too.

Finish this sentence: Jonathan Leatt is …

… Fun. I like to do as many fun things as I can.