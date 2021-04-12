East County Athlete of the Week: John Schroeder

John Schroeder is a senior catcher/first baseman on the Lakewood Ranch High baseball team. Schroeder hit a walk-off double April 5 in the Mustangs' 3-2 win against Braden River High.

When did you start playing baseball?

I started when I was 3. My dad (John Schroeder) had me try it to see if I liked it, and I did. I took to it right away.

What is the appeal to you?

The bond you get with your teammates and the competitive nature of it all. You have to love the grind of the sport to play it.

What is your best skill?

My best skill is my defense behind the plate, my catching ability. That is something that came naturally to me. I also think I'm good at motivating guys and being a leader.

What is your favorite memory?

My freshman year, we played St. Petersburg High for the district title at home, and I hit a walk-off single to win the game 1-0. That was a great moment.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I'm working on being more vocal on the field. Calling out situations and making sure everyone knows what they're doing.

What are your goals for this season?

As a team, we just want to go as far as we can go in the postseason. It's what we talk about all the time. That's all that matters.

What is your favorite food?

I love pasta. Any type of pasta, I'm there.

What is your favorite TV show?

I've been liking 'Criminal Minds' lately. Also 'Breaking Bad.' I'm big into crime shows and things like that.

What are your hobbies?

I used to go fishing a lot but I haven't done that in a while. Now I'm mostly either at work [at Jersey Mike's] or hanging out at home watching TV.

What is your favorite subject in school?

I like math. It's another thing that just naturally comes to me.

What is the best advice you have received?

Always try your hardest in everything you do. That's something I think about a lot.

Finish this sentence: "John Schroeder is …"

… Fun.