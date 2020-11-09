 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 6 hours ago

East County Athlete of the Week: Jaleel Duncan

Share
The Lakewood Ranch wideout talks getting into football and his future goals.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Jaleel Duncan is a junior wide receiver and defensive back at Lakewood Ranch High. The 5-foot-9 Duncan had seven catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in the team's 28-0 win against Seminole High. 

When did you start playing football?

I started when I was 4. Honestly, I did not like football at first. I didn't like playing in the sun, the heat, while wearing all those pads. I was one of the crybabies at that point. Eventually, it clicked for me and I started enjoying it. 

What is the appeal now?

I want to go to a big [NCAA] Division I school. I want to make it to the NFL. That's my motivation. That's why I play. 

What is your best skill?

I would say my route running is my best skill. I believe I can do [well against] any defensive back. I have to have that mindset. I can get open. 

What has been your biggest challenge?

Keeping my focus. Staying in the game. I can't get too inside my head. I can't get mad or upset if things go bad. I have to remain motivated. 

What is your favorite memory?

I haven't thought about that before. Last week [against Seminole] I jumped over somebody after making a catch. That was cool because I'm 5-foot-9. Guys like me aren't known for being able to do that, so that was one of my favorite plays. 

What is your favorite food?

I like a meat lover's pizza. Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, all that stuff. 

What is your favorite movie?

"The Incredibles." I love action movies, those are mostly what I watch. 

What are your hobbies?

Most of the time I'll play a [video] game, then hit the field and work on running routes for a while. Other than that, I just spend time with family. 

What is your favorite subject?

I like math. I want to be an accountant someday. 

What is the best advice you have received?

Stay focused on your dreams. Never lose sight of why you play. 

Finish this sentence: "Jaleel Duncan is … "

… Jaleel Duncan. (Laughs.) I don't like to describe myself or get big-headed. I like to let other people describe who they see. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement