East County Athlete of the Week: Jacqueline Putrino

Lakewood Ranch's Jacqueline Putrino is signed to play women's golf for Florida State University this fall. Putrino finished tied for fifth (76-70-69—215) at the 2022 Florida State Golf Association Women's Amateur Stroke Play Championship, held July 8-10 at the Coral Creek Club in Placida. Putrino also reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 FSGA Women's Amateur Championship (match play), held June 15-19 at Streamsong Resort.

When did you start playing golf?

My mom (Regina Putrino) played college golf at Auburn, so I had plastic clubs in my hand as soon as I could walk. I started playing tournaments when I was 9 years old.

What is the appeal to you?

I always say that golf is the best because of the feeling you get after hitting a great shot. There's nothing like it. My mom and I talk about it all the time.

How have you been spending your 2022?

I have been working on my game as much as I can. I was not feeling that confident going into the Women's Amateur Stroke Play Championship. I did not think I was prepared. Over the course of that event I started to feel good. Everything started working for me again and my scores got lower each round.

What has been your biggest challenge recently?

My coach David Whelan and I, we made significant changes to my swing (getting a stronger grip). At first, even though my swing was looking and feeling much better, I did not know how to time it. My game got worse for a while. I had to fight through that period in order to get the timing down. It was tough putting in so much work and not seeing results right away, but it has definitely helped in the long run.

What is the best part of your game right now?

I think it has been my irons. My swing is much more consistent with them now than it ever has been. My drivers have been good, too.

What is your favorite food?

I love chicken Marsala. I don't know why. I didn't used to, but now I do. It's my go-to (before a big event).

What is your favorite TV show?

I love 'Criminal Minds' and 'The Blacklist' a lot. I typically like any type of crime show like that.

What are your hobbies?

I love going to the gym and working out. My goal is to do it every day. I usually fail at that, but that's the goal.

What is the best advice you have received?

Live in the moment. I think that applies as much to golf as it does to life. You cannot think about your last shot or a future shot, only the current shot.

Finish this sentence: Jacqueline Putrino is …

Driven.